Emily Rudd Shared Her Favorite Anime (But It Isn't One Piece)

Netflix struck gold with "One Piece," not only with a faithful adaptation but with a perfectly assembled cast, with each actor exuding the characteristics of their anime counterpart in live-action. It should come as no surprise that the Straw Hats have become friends in real life, but many may not know they also dabble in anime fandom, with Emily Rudd (Nami) reigning as the cast's Queen of Anime.

During an interview with Collider conducted ahead of the show's streaming debut, Rudd gave fans an idea of the type of anime she spends her free time watching, and "One Piece" was surprisingly not included. "My favorite anime is called 'Made in Abyss,' but I love 'Demon Slayer,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen,' 'Tokyo Ghoul.' I've watched too many to name them all," Rudd said, keeping her recommendations fairly entry-level. "I'm naming the basics. Like, if you want to learn, you get into them. But yeah, 'Made in Abyss,' I would say, is my top."

"Made in Abyss" follows Riko, a young orphan girl who, while exploring the Abyss, finds and befriends Regs, a young boy who's part robot. The two join together as they descend further into the Abyss, with Riko hoping to find her mother. It's pretty tricky to locate the first season, but if you manage to do so, "Made in Abyss" offers an incredibly emotional story that newcomers to the genre and long-term fans can both enjoy.