Emily Rudd Shared Her Favorite Anime (But It Isn't One Piece)
Netflix struck gold with "One Piece," not only with a faithful adaptation but with a perfectly assembled cast, with each actor exuding the characteristics of their anime counterpart in live-action. It should come as no surprise that the Straw Hats have become friends in real life, but many may not know they also dabble in anime fandom, with Emily Rudd (Nami) reigning as the cast's Queen of Anime.
During an interview with Collider conducted ahead of the show's streaming debut, Rudd gave fans an idea of the type of anime she spends her free time watching, and "One Piece" was surprisingly not included. "My favorite anime is called 'Made in Abyss,' but I love 'Demon Slayer,' 'Jujutsu Kaisen,' 'Tokyo Ghoul.' I've watched too many to name them all," Rudd said, keeping her recommendations fairly entry-level. "I'm naming the basics. Like, if you want to learn, you get into them. But yeah, 'Made in Abyss,' I would say, is my top."
"Made in Abyss" follows Riko, a young orphan girl who, while exploring the Abyss, finds and befriends Regs, a young boy who's part robot. The two join together as they descend further into the Abyss, with Riko hoping to find her mother. It's pretty tricky to locate the first season, but if you manage to do so, "Made in Abyss" offers an incredibly emotional story that newcomers to the genre and long-term fans can both enjoy.
Emily Rudd is a true geek
Fans love nothing more than when an actor shows their inner nerd, especially when it relates to one of their upcoming projects. And while "One Piece" is great on its own, it looks like Emily Rudd is coming for Henry Cavill's crown as the most popular nerd-turned-actor — and it only starts with her love for anime. During an appearance on Netflix Geeked's "Growing Up Geeked," Rudd revealed where her passion for anime came from, saying, "I grew up on 'Dragon Ball Z.' I grew up on 'Pokemon,' 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' I saw 'Spirited Away' in theaters when it came out here in the States. So, all of the anime stuff that made me into who I am, 100%. 'Sailor Moon,' I made my parents rent the 'Sailor Moon' movie all the time, and they were so sick of it, but I was just like, 'Oh my gosh. Women are so cool and so powerful, and they can do anything.' And it also just really solidified anime in my life."
At the time of the recording, Rudd also stated that she was rereading "One Piece," meaning not only does her love for the manga go past her day job as Nami on Netflix, but she's also read it before — possibly in preparation for the Netflix series, but with her evident love for all things anime, it wouldn't be a surprise if she was already a fan long before landing the role.
As if her geek status wasn't clear enough, Rudd states one of her biggest regrets was getting rid of all of her "Pokemon" cards, her GameBoy Color, and the original "Pokemon" games, which all would likely be worth a pretty penny today.