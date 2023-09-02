Netflix's One Piece: Are The Straw Hats Friends In Real Life?

Bringing "One Piece" to life comes with plenty of challenges, but Netflix plans to overcome live-action anime hurdles with this adaptation. Eiichiro Oda's world is vast, and the Straw Hat Pirates are beloved characters, so it was of the utmost importance for the series to recapture that magic. Thankfully, the entire cast of Netflix's "One Piece" embodies not only their characters but their relationships with their fellow crew members as well, which is more than likely due to the actors' similar off-screen friendships.

"One Piece" fans will be happy to know that the cast of the Netflix series are friends in real life, growing close during the time they spent together filming in South Africa. In an interview with Decider, Emily Rudd, who plays Nami, said, "We all kind of spent time with each other equally, but I spent a lot of time with Iñaki [Godoy] and we definitely developed this older-sister-younger-brother dynamic." She described their relationship as playful, saying the Luffy actor's mood was infectious, so they couldn't help but have fun when the cameras weren't rolling.

As for her other co-stars, Rudd reminisced on their good times too, saying, "Then Jake [Romero], Taz [Skylar] and I just bopped around Cape Town and everything, checking out all of the nightlife and restaurants after filming." Rudd ended the interview by saying, "Getting to hang out with everybody outside of work and on set was a dream. I couldn't have asked for a better cast."