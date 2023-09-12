Blake Lively Replaces Amber Heard As Mera In Stunning DCU Concept Design

Few would have predicted it back when the first "Aquaman" movie was released, but in the years since, Amber Heard's casting as Princess Mera has become a point of contention among those who see her as a hero or villain in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The backlash became so strong that there were rumors that the role would be recast for the upcoming sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," as well as reports that franchise star Jason Momoa fought to keep Heard in the movie.

Naturally, fans have strong opinions about who they feel should replace Amber Heard in any "Aquaman" sequels, and one of the leading contenders seems to be Blake Lively. But while Lively won't be in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," back in the summer of 2020, artist @spdrmnkyxxiii whipped up some fan-casting concept art to see what the "Green Lantern" star might look like in the role of Mera, and the results should be of interest to any fan of "Aquaman" (or of Blake Lively).