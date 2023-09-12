Blake Lively Replaces Amber Heard As Mera In Stunning DCU Concept Design
Few would have predicted it back when the first "Aquaman" movie was released, but in the years since, Amber Heard's casting as Princess Mera has become a point of contention among those who see her as a hero or villain in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The backlash became so strong that there were rumors that the role would be recast for the upcoming sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," as well as reports that franchise star Jason Momoa fought to keep Heard in the movie.
Naturally, fans have strong opinions about who they feel should replace Amber Heard in any "Aquaman" sequels, and one of the leading contenders seems to be Blake Lively. But while Lively won't be in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," back in the summer of 2020, artist @spdrmnkyxxiii whipped up some fan-casting concept art to see what the "Green Lantern" star might look like in the role of Mera, and the results should be of interest to any fan of "Aquaman" (or of Blake Lively).
Some fans would have evidently loved to have seen Blake Lively in the role of Mera
Blake Lively already has some experience acting in water-based dramas, having starred in the shark horror movie "The Shallows" in 2016. Whether that experience would aid her in playing Princess Mera is unknown, but the fan art above does show that she would make a good visual fit for the role.
That said, fan opinion is divided on whether Lively would be a suitable replacement for Amber Heard, or if a replacement is even necessary in the first place. Reacting to the artwork, Instagram commenter @anthonyliao3 seems to prefer Heard's Mera to Lively's. "Amber the original others are copy now . Amber best choice." But @anetty_spaghetty has another opinion, stating, "Been saying this for ages. Blake is the PERFECT Mera. Beautiful strong and serene and no doubt there would be a great comradery between [Jason Momoa] and her."
Whatever your opinion is on Amber Heard in "Aquaman" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," this fan concept showing Blake Lively in the role is a good conversation starter at the very least.