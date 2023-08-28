Whatever Happened To Spergo After Shark Tank?

If you ever feel like an underachiever, it may help you to know that Trey Brown — the founder and CEO of the fashion brand SPERGO — didn't cross $1 million in sales until he was 50 years old!

Wait a second, we heard wrong... he was actually 15. Sorry.

In all seriousness, Brown's "Shark Tank" pitch is one of the most impressive and uplifting in recent years. It's hard not to root for the teenager as he faces down the panel of celebrity investors, describing how he took his business from less than $200 in birthday money to nearly $2 million in gross revenue. This level of persistence would be understandably daunting to anyone of any age embarking on a new business enterprise, but Brown — who shared that he felt surrounded by violence and drugs while growing up in Philadelphia — was determined to inspire kids around the world and to show them that there were other ways to thrive.

"I wanted to be the light and role model for, you know, not just youth in the city of Philadelphia, but all over ... to show them that it's possible," he told the Sharks in 2021. "That you can chase your dreams, and you don't have to be violent or you don't have to get into drugs to make money." Brown said his interest in fashion came by way of his mother, Sharell Peterson, a seamstress who appeared with Brown on the show, as well as his family's tradition of wearing their finest attire to church every Sunday. There's no disputing that Brown is one of the most accomplished teenagers in the country, but the Sharks rarely show mercy even to the youngest of prey.