Why Elliott From Deadliest Catch Is The Worst According To Reddit
Like pretty much any other reality show, "Deadliest Catch" has its share of colorful characters. Some of them are decidedly more popular and prolific than others, too — just take a look at series mainstay Sig Hansen, who only intended to stay one year, but has racked up more appearances than any other "Deadliest Catch" star.
Of course, this works the other way around, too. On the less popular end of the "Deadliest Catch" talent pool, we have Elliott Neese, a scandal-prone captain whose confrontational personality and sudden exit during Season 11 seem to have done little to endear him to fans. In fact, Neese's antics have thrown off multiple "Deadliest Catch" viewers who have either rewatched or gotten caught up with the seasons that involved him.
"I'm re-watching old seasons and recently watched the episode where Elliott's brings his new girlfriend on the Saga," Redditor u/Individual-Group-904 wrote. "He gives me the ick. He was licking his lips watching her get off the plane, and just being disgusting. So glad his storyline ended." Elsewhere, user u/Mikey463 noted that the "Deadliest Catch" star rubs them the wrong way, particularly singling out Neese's less-than-exemplary attitude regarding crew safety in Season 8. "Seems like he doesn't think about safety at all and will end up getting someone really hurt or killed," he wrote.
Some fans feel Neese's addiction issues may have affected his on-screen presence
Elliott Neese's departure from "Deadliest Catch" was a necessary one, as he had to enter rehab in Season 11. His substance misuse issues continued to the point that in 2021, he pled guilty to dealing heroin on the Kenai Peninsula area (via KTOO), and received a 30-month prison sentence in 2022.
Neese's troubles haven't gone unnoticed by Reddit. "He was all f***** up on drugs while at sea. Do you think Discovery knew? Just wanted good drama?" u/Stern68 wondered. Meanwhile, u/Mekiya noted that while they didn't much care for Neese, they had some sympathy for the captain and the issues he was dealing with. "Elliot is a sad story and while I found the guy rather gross and to be a jackass I'd always hoped he could pull himself out of it," the Redditor wrote.
On the other hand, Reddit is considerably less sympathetic about Neese's treatment of Valerie Gunderson, with whom he has two children. They have a rather strained relationship that has led to situations like a temporary restraining order in 2012 (via Entertainment Weekly), and multiple "Deadliest Catch" fans on Reddit have seen enough of Neese's attitude toward women in general and Val in particular to make up their minds about him. "I hate him," u/FatimahGianna2 wrote. "All he cares about is sex and drugs. I hate how he goes through women and hated the way he treated Val."
"I have really disliked a lot of these guys (Keith, Freddie), but no one comes close to Elliott. Absolute lowlife scumbag," u/FaFaFloheim expressed their opinion. All in all, it would appear that Neese isn't going to win any "Deadliest Catch"-themed popularity contests in a hurry.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).