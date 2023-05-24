Tina Satter And Star Sydney Sweeney Face Reality In New HBO Film - Exclusive Interview

This whole situation with Reality was enmeshed in political controversy. It's heavy, and Reality was steamrolled by angry powers-that-be. Sydney, what drew you to this role and this project?

Sydney Sweeney: I didn't know of Reality's story before I got sent the audition, so I had the privilege of being able to enter it without being told a headline or a political view or anything. I looked at Reality as a human being, and that's how I kept my entire thought process throughout it. That's what I also loved about what Tina did with the film: We humanized this experience and this moment in life that, like you said, became so political, and we made it about a person and what they're going through.

That really comes across. It's a complex but sympathetic project. Tina, Reality's leaks had major ramifications, and she was clearly made an example of ... From your perspective — because you adapted your prior project — what would you like audiences to take home from this film?

Tina Satter: To echo what Syd said, [I'd want them to see] that this is this real person. Yes, she's an Air Force vet, but she's at that point just a yoga teacher, doing CrossFit a lot, has essentially a civilian job ... [Reality] was a normal human being and holds all these fascinating dichotomies. [She] does do an action that then vaults her into the geopolitical landscape, but [she] was this very real young person existing in America in 2017, and she did hold these things that are easy to choose to put politics on either side of her, even her interests or her background, or then the action ... but who is that person in the center of it?

[We're] using this particular day as this coming-of-age moment where, because we get to learn so much about her, actually — because she's talking about these details of her life, and Sydney is speaking in Reality's actual words that day — we get this up-close capsule of this human. That was what was so exciting to me about using this content to show this part of Reality Winner's story.