Madame Web Casts Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney As Spider-Woman

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney is officially playing Spider-Woman in the upcoming "Madame Web" flick.

Sony Pictures is going all-in on their "Spider-Man" cinematic universe, which (so far) consists of Tom Hardy's "Venom" franchise and Jared Leto's maligned outing as "Morbius." And in 2024, audiences can expect a "Venom" threequel, as well as a "Kraven the Hunter" flick, which will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson occupying the lead role. While this roster is filled with "Spider-Man" villains operating as anti-heroes, audiences can also look forward to the debut of Spider-Woman next year. "Madame Web," which stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role, is set to swing into cinemas in February 2024. While details are slim on the S. J. Clarkson-directed flick, audiences can expect to see the layers peeled back on Sony's "Spider-Man" universe thanks to Madame Web's psychic abilities, which let her see the ever-evolving Spider-Verse.

Who will Madame Web come across in her debut film? Variety confirms that "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney will be starring as Julia Carpenter, a.k.a Spider-Woman, in the upcoming film. Sweeney has been attached to "Madame Web" since 2022, through her role has been shrouded in secrecy until now. Prior to this confirmation, many speculated that Sweeney would be playing Carpenter, one of the most iconic characters to take on the role of Spider-Woman.

For Sweeney, who boasts two Emmy nods thanks to her supporting performances in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," starring in a superhero flick is an exciting proposition. "I was freaking out, of course," Sweeney told Variety about nabbing the role. "I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character."