Madame Web Casts Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney As Spider-Woman
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney is officially playing Spider-Woman in the upcoming "Madame Web" flick.
Sony Pictures is going all-in on their "Spider-Man" cinematic universe, which (so far) consists of Tom Hardy's "Venom" franchise and Jared Leto's maligned outing as "Morbius." And in 2024, audiences can expect a "Venom" threequel, as well as a "Kraven the Hunter" flick, which will see Aaron Taylor-Johnson occupying the lead role. While this roster is filled with "Spider-Man" villains operating as anti-heroes, audiences can also look forward to the debut of Spider-Woman next year. "Madame Web," which stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role, is set to swing into cinemas in February 2024. While details are slim on the S. J. Clarkson-directed flick, audiences can expect to see the layers peeled back on Sony's "Spider-Man" universe thanks to Madame Web's psychic abilities, which let her see the ever-evolving Spider-Verse.
Who will Madame Web come across in her debut film? Variety confirms that "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney will be starring as Julia Carpenter, a.k.a Spider-Woman, in the upcoming film. Sweeney has been attached to "Madame Web" since 2022, through her role has been shrouded in secrecy until now. Prior to this confirmation, many speculated that Sweeney would be playing Carpenter, one of the most iconic characters to take on the role of Spider-Woman.
For Sweeney, who boasts two Emmy nods thanks to her supporting performances in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," starring in a superhero flick is an exciting proposition. "I was freaking out, of course," Sweeney told Variety about nabbing the role. "I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character."
Sydney Sweeney is excited for audiences to see Madame Web
Fans of the comics will likely be enthusiastic to hear that Sydney Sweeney is playing Spider-Woman. Julia Carpenter stands out as one of the most beloved characters in the Spider-Woman mythos. The character first debuted in the 1984 "Secret Wars" series and has been a stapled of the "Spider-Man" franchise since then, appearing in a number of comics, as well as the animated "Iron Man" series from the '90s. Audiences most recently saw Carpenter's Spider-Woman in this year's animated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
With a star as popular as Sweeney in the role, it's only a matter of time until Julia Carpenter's Spider-Woman becomes a household name for general audiences. In her chat with Variety, the "Euphoria" star made it clear: this isn't going to be a run-of-the-mill superhero film which most fans are used to. "I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," Sweeney said.
For now, details are slim on the "Madame Web" film and how the "Euphoria" star's superhero will factor into the project. Variety made it a point to ask Sweeney if she would be interested in spearheading her own Spider-Woman flick, though the actress remained tight-lipped. Rumors have suggested that Sony is interested in expanding its own side of the Marvel Universe with a solo "Spider-Woman" project, so it wouldn't be surprising if a star like Sweeney, who boasts considerable star power and clout, is on track to headline her own film in the future.
"Madame Web," which also stars Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Isabela Merced in pivotal roles, hits cinemas on February 14 2024.