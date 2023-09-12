Friends Made 'Fat Monica' A Gag - But Courteney Cox Loves Her Misunderstood Role

Though "Friends" is considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, it is not without problematic elements. From how Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) transgender parent is treated — Marta Kaufman has apologized for this poorly aged detail — to Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) seemingly toxic behavior; the beloved series has several questionable moments. One of the most prominent is "Fat Monica" (Courteney Cox), which is depicted in flashbacks and mentioned throughout the show. These scenes can be hard to watch, especially when Cox portrays Monica in a fat suit and when others make light of her weight. Who can forget Ross blaming Monica for their dog's injury because of the 200-pound 11-year-old who tried to ride her?

Though the series shows this version of Monica as nothing more than a gag, Cox sees a deeper character within her. In a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres (via The Independent), she said, "I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance... like you and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it." Unlike present-day Monica, she seems to be a freer version of herself. She can let loose, and in a way, she becomes a different person. Though Monica's uptight personality is part of her charm — and has probably been a character trait since she was young — it's clear when watching "Fat Monica" episodes that she's a much happier and carefree version of herself.