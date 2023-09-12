Friends Made 'Fat Monica' A Gag - But Courteney Cox Loves Her Misunderstood Role
Though "Friends" is considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, it is not without problematic elements. From how Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) transgender parent is treated — Marta Kaufman has apologized for this poorly aged detail — to Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) seemingly toxic behavior; the beloved series has several questionable moments. One of the most prominent is "Fat Monica" (Courteney Cox), which is depicted in flashbacks and mentioned throughout the show. These scenes can be hard to watch, especially when Cox portrays Monica in a fat suit and when others make light of her weight. Who can forget Ross blaming Monica for their dog's injury because of the 200-pound 11-year-old who tried to ride her?
Though the series shows this version of Monica as nothing more than a gag, Cox sees a deeper character within her. In a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres (via The Independent), she said, "I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance... like you and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it." Unlike present-day Monica, she seems to be a freer version of herself. She can let loose, and in a way, she becomes a different person. Though Monica's uptight personality is part of her charm — and has probably been a character trait since she was young — it's clear when watching "Fat Monica" episodes that she's a much happier and carefree version of herself.
Young Monica appears much more jovial
As it turns out, some fans agree with Courteney Cox's analysis of a young Monica Geller. On Reddit, u/GreyStagg points out that she seemed way less uptight and smiled a lot more, especially in the "Prom Video," which is considered one of the funniest scenes on the show. There is also a two-parter episode, "The One That Could Have Been," where the friends' lives are very different, including Monica's weight.
She's portrayed as extremely happy as she dances through her apartment, something that would make the actual Monica self-conscious. However, u/sabandsalem believes that Monica is still the same person and has to be self-conscious, given her less-than-ideal childhood. "Monica turns negative patterns and trauma into productive habits that benefit her in both her personal and professional lives," they said, concluding that Monica is a character that has her life together.
It's also worth noting that, unlike what one would expect from a previously overweight character, Monica does not have an unhealthy relationship with food. She doesn't struggle with that past version of herself, and she seems to have embraced it, using this passion to further her career to become a respected chef. Despite the jokes and struggles, it's easy to see that Monica's past has shaped who she is, and she has much to be proud of.