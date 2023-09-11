Daredevil Rumor Teases Matt Murdock's Shocking Ties To A Big Marvel TV Villain

Although Marvel recently scrapped the release date for "Daredevil: Born Again," we're still learning new information about what might go down when Charlie Cox next returns to the role. The latest juicy bit of information comes courtesy of Marvel leaker @CanWeGetSomeToast on X (formerly Twitter), who claims to have insider confirmation that actor Margarita Levieva will be playing the role of Marvel comic book character Heather Glenn, one of Matthew Murdock's romantic interests.

That's major information because their sources also claim that Glenn will be a marriage counselor for none other than Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka Kingpin, and his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). According to the tweet, they've sought her services because "Not all is well in the Fisk Household now that Wilson is mayor." In other words, "Daredevil: Born Again" is likely to feature the return of D'Onofrio's Kingpin for the first time since 2021's "Hawkeye," and may be the first time we see Vanessa since the "Daredevil" Netflix series.

While that's an exciting prospect on its own, a close examination of Glenn's appearances in the comics may give fans a hint at her connection to yet another fan-favorite villain from the Netflix "Defenders" universe: none other than David Tennant's Killgrave.