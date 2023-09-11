Daredevil Rumor Teases Matt Murdock's Shocking Ties To A Big Marvel TV Villain
Although Marvel recently scrapped the release date for "Daredevil: Born Again," we're still learning new information about what might go down when Charlie Cox next returns to the role. The latest juicy bit of information comes courtesy of Marvel leaker @CanWeGetSomeToast on X (formerly Twitter), who claims to have insider confirmation that actor Margarita Levieva will be playing the role of Marvel comic book character Heather Glenn, one of Matthew Murdock's romantic interests.
That's major information because their sources also claim that Glenn will be a marriage counselor for none other than Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka Kingpin, and his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). According to the tweet, they've sought her services because "Not all is well in the Fisk Household now that Wilson is mayor." In other words, "Daredevil: Born Again" is likely to feature the return of D'Onofrio's Kingpin for the first time since 2021's "Hawkeye," and may be the first time we see Vanessa since the "Daredevil" Netflix series.
While that's an exciting prospect on its own, a close examination of Glenn's appearances in the comics may give fans a hint at her connection to yet another fan-favorite villain from the Netflix "Defenders" universe: none other than David Tennant's Killgrave.
Vanessa and Wilson Fisk may return in Born Again, and possibly another Defenders villain
The biggest comic book story involving Heather Glenn took place in "Daredevil #150" when he uncovered a plot against her father, the industrialist Maxwell Glenn. The president of Glenn Industries, Maxwell was criminally charged with kidnapping and other crimes. But thanks to some sleuthing, Daredevil discovers that the elder Glenn committed his wrongdoings under the influence of Killgrave, who had been mind-controlling him.
So, it's entirely possible that if Margarita Levieva is indeed playing Heather Glenn on "Daredevil: Born Again," we may also see the return of Killgrave. As fans undoubtedly recall, David Tennant played the psychopathic villain on Netflix's "Jessica Jones," and was among the most terrifying villains Marvel has ever put on screen.
At this time, we have no rumors backing up the idea of Killgrave's return, nor any way of knowing whether Tennant would return in the role. But with Marvel increasingly bringing back characters from its Netflix series, there would be no better place to do so than on "Daredevil: Born Again," especially with the inclusion of Heather Glenn providing such a natural excuse to do so. It will probably be a long wait before fans get to see the series, but it continues to be one of the most exciting MCU projects on the horizon.