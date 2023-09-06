Ahsoka Episode 4 Ending Explained (& Why Fans Are Going Wild)

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"

We're halfway through "Ahsoka," and Episode 4 ends with the biggest twist of the show so far. If you paid any attention to the trailers or pre-release coverage, you probably expected Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker to pop up at some point, but "Fallen Jedi" brings him face-to-face with his old padawan in a huge way. So how did we get here, and what does it mean?

After crash-landing on Seatos, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Huyang (David Tennant) continue their mission of stopping Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from locating Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). With her massive hyperspace ring completed and the magical map to Thrawn's location in a neighboring galaxy open, Morgan seems all set to bring the Chiss strategist back and start the war all over again.

While the map hones in on the final coordinates for the journey, Ahsoka and Sabine cut a swathe through Morgan's forces. Ahsoka makes short work of the mysterious Marrok and duels Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) for the map while Sabine faces off against Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). In the end, Baylan knocks Ahsoka off a cliff and convinces Sabine to give up. She hands over the map because she wants to follow it and rescue Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who disappeared with Thrawn in "Star Wars Rebels." The whole group launches into hyperspace, except for Ahsoka, who awakens in a mysterious, ethereal place. And then she hears two little words that only Anakin Skywalker could say: "Hello Snips."