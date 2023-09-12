Whatever Happened To Manscaped After Shark Tank?

There's a good chance that you've come across a YouTube ad or two for Manscaped in recent years. But did you know that the company was once featured on "Shark Tank"? Years before appearing on Season 10 of the hit ABC reality series, Manscaped was birthed from a mission to help men tackle a sensitive issue.

Paul Tran, who does not appear on the "Shark Tank" episode, founded Manscaped in 2016 with hopes of scaling the men's grooming market — the name is a reference to manscaping, which is what men do when trimming or shaving body hair for aesthetic purposes. While Manscaped caters to every region, they are best known for their array of trimmers, lotions, deodorants, and more that care for men's groin areas in a more precise and safe manner than using traditional razors. Conversations about men's grooming and self-care needs have become more prevalent, with a 2017 poll by Men's Health finding that 73% of men report regular pubic grooming. Manscaped not only aimed to break into the arena, but dominate it with open discussions about the topic through their quirky and self-aware social media campaigns and marketing. Steve King came on in 2017 as a co-founder and invested $400,000 in the business.

The brand started picking up traction, doing well in sales, and gaining a strong social media following. Manscaped's success would be put to the ultimate test when it aired on "Shark Tank" on October 28. 2018.