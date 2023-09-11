The Possession: This Real-Life Horror Story Inspired The Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film

As children grow up, it is not unusual for their personalities to become somewhat unpleasant. According to Sam Raimi's 2012 frightening film, "The Possession," this is especially true if they get their hands on a dybbuk box discarded by a neighbor. Protagonist Clyde Brenek's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sensitive daughter, Emily "Em" Brenek's (Natasha Calis) demeanor darkens upon obtaining the item. Issues intensify after Em, under the influence of the Jewish mythical creature, a dybbuk, hurts herself and frames her father for the physical assault.

The movie's opening title warns viewers that it is grounded in reality — well, at least, eerie testimony presented throughout Leslie Gornstein's Los Angeles Times article. The Los Angeles Times reported that Raimi enjoyed her post, "A jinx in a box?", from a nearly two-decades-old issue, which mentioned the dybbuk box and the person who discovered it – Oregon-based businessman Kevin Mannis.

"Haunted History" Season 1, Episode 5 ("A Deadly Possession") showed that Mannis first laid eyes on the abandoned container while perusing purchasable objects on a family's lawn, much like Em in "The Possession." During the 2013 "Haunted History" episode, the former antique seller stated he believed his mother, Ida Mannis, would have an appreciation for the vintage container.

While filming "Paranormal Witness" Season 2, Episode 1 ("The Dybbuk Box), Ida claimed that moments after being shown the wood container, she sensed a wicked presence and suffered a stroke. In the "Haunted History" episode, Mannis alleged Ida hastily composed a note while severely impaired — revealing she despised the item. While she may have simply been dissing her son's gift-giving abilities, Mannis' mother asserted she needed to warn him that his birthday present generated her health issues during the 2012 "Paranormal Witness" episode.