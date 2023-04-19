Sam Raimi Is Working On Evil Dead 'Bible' With Hopes Of New Movies Every Two To Three Years

The "Evil Dead" world as a whole is notorious for its lack of overall continuity. Fans have long debated over whether or not "Evil Dead II" is a remake or sequel to the original "Evil Dead," as the latter's prologue repeats the setup for the first film, featuring only Linda (Denise Bixler) and Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell). Campbell explained to Bloody Disgusting that the film is a "requel," as Sam Raimi had planned on opening the sequel with footage from "Evil Dead" but couldn't attain the rights to his own film. That doesn't explain why Ash is revered for killing a winged demon during "Evil Dead II" and treated like an enemy solider in "Army of Darkness." But then again, that film has its own continuity issues. It sports two different endings that, depending on the country in which you saw it, either sees Ash reigning in triumph over his minimum-wage box store job or stranded in a post-apocalyptic London.

And then there's 2013's "Evil Dead," which shows Mia (Jane Levy) scribbling while sitting on a dilapidated yellow Oldsmobile; the same one that Ash is seen driving throughout the first two films...and is later turned into a battle vehicle in "Army of Darkness" after it's sucked back in time with him.

As for what callbacks "Evil Dead Rise" contains, fans will have to wait and see.