The Challenge: Why Was Adam Royer Disqualified And What Is He Doing Now?
If Adam Royer was known for anything during his time on MTV, it was a predilection for getting kicked off shows early. One of the seven roommates selected to appear on the 25th season of "The Real World," Adam was evicted from the cast's home in Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel and Casino halfway through the season for, as Us Weekly puts it, "excessive drinking and violent partying."
Luckily for Adam, the network gave him a second chance later in 2011 when he was cast as Leroy Garrett's rival on "The Challenge: Rivals." Unluckily for Adam, his time on "Rivals" was cut short when he was quickly disqualified from "The Challenge" after punching Ty Ruff, a fellow competitor, after the two butted heads during a drunken night following the show's first challenge (which, incidentally, Adam and Leroy won).
Adam left reality TV following his "Challenge" experience, and it would appear he's used the intervening years to completely reinvent himself. Now a father and licensed attorney, Adam seems to have moved on from fighting with cast members to fighting for clients in the courtroom.
Adam renames himself and turns his life around
Born Michael Adam Royer, Adam grew up in Maine where he had early run-ins with the law that landed him in jail. Despite these struggles, Adam graduated from the University of Southern Maine and managed to score a slot on "The Real World: Las Vegas." Adam's time in Vegas wasn't without its issues, but the western side of the country clearly agreed with this former East Coaster.
Now a resident of Orange County, California, Adam has evolved from Adam Royer, reality star, to Michael Royer, Esq. In 2015, he enrolled in Western State College of Law, and in May of 2019, he posted on Instagram celebrating his graduation and his role as his class' valedictorian. He wrote, "Years ago I never thought something like this could be possible, and many people doubted me, but I never gave up and worked my ass off!"
Adam enjoyed his graduation surrounded by his support system, which includes his kids. A father of four, he credits his son Hudson with helping him discover the area of law he wanted to specialize in. After spending time working in family law and making court appearances in conjunction with the LA District Attorney's Office, Adam chose to focus on personal injury law. He wrote on Instagram, "After having been in a serious car accident with my 2 year old son who was critically injured I quickly realized how important personal injury attorneys are and how much they can help people in need."
Transitioning into private practice
Adam passed the bar exam in 2019, and soon after, he accepted a job as a law clerk with the Sassooness Law Group. In October of 2021, he announced another career milestone, posting on Instagram that he was opening his own law firm, the Royer Law Group. A personal injury firm that promises "Aggressive representation you can count on," Adam serves as the group's founder and principal attorney.
Adam is hardly the first reality star to reinvent himself after leaving TV behind. Former "Real World" cast member and "Challenge" champion Jamie Chung went on to become a successful working actor, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin created an impressive career for himself within the WWE. But of all the "Challenge" personalities who have changed their lives in the wake of their time on MTV, Adam Royer's post-reality career represents one of the most impressive transformations we've seen yet.