The Challenge: Why Was Adam Royer Disqualified And What Is He Doing Now?

If Adam Royer was known for anything during his time on MTV, it was a predilection for getting kicked off shows early. One of the seven roommates selected to appear on the 25th season of "The Real World," Adam was evicted from the cast's home in Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel and Casino halfway through the season for, as Us Weekly puts it, "excessive drinking and violent partying."

Luckily for Adam, the network gave him a second chance later in 2011 when he was cast as Leroy Garrett's rival on "The Challenge: Rivals." Unluckily for Adam, his time on "Rivals" was cut short when he was quickly disqualified from "The Challenge" after punching Ty Ruff, a fellow competitor, after the two butted heads during a drunken night following the show's first challenge (which, incidentally, Adam and Leroy won).

Adam left reality TV following his "Challenge" experience, and it would appear he's used the intervening years to completely reinvent himself. Now a father and licensed attorney, Adam seems to have moved on from fighting with cast members to fighting for clients in the courtroom.