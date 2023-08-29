The Challenge: How Many Seasons Did WWE Superstar The Miz Film & Which Did He Win?

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin has carved out quite an impressive niche for himself in the professional wrestling world. Throughout his WWE career, he has won multiple world championships, headlined numerous high-profile events, and worked against the very best of his era, amounting to a career that will undoubtedly land him in the WWE Hall of Fame when he decides to call it quits. For those who've followed the Miz's career, it's no secret that it hasn't been an easy road for him. After all, coming into the world of wrestling from reality television is far from an easy transition to make.

Though he's most well-known for his appearances on "The Real World" – specifically 2001's "The Real World: Back to New York" – the Miz also popped up on the MTV favorite's spin-off, "The Challenge." He makes his first appearance on "Battle of the Seasons" in 2002, which he goes on to win, followed by "The Gauntlet" in 2003. This season and 2004's "The Inferno" both see the Miz finish as a finalist, with 2004's "Battle of the Sexes 2" concluding with him failing to even make it that far. However, in "The Inferno II" from 2005, he comes back with a vengeance to win it all.

While reality TV doesn't quite prepare one for taking punches and bumps inside the ring, had it not been for his experience in that small screen arena, the Miz may not have become the wrestling staple he is today.