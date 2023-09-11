Pawn Stars: The Rare Leonardo DiCaprio Gem Rick Snagged From A Star Wars Actor

Some paintings are valuable for obvious reasons, especially if they're the works of Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, or Leonardo da Vinci. But as "Pawn Stars" pawn dealer Rick Harrison discovered, there's also value in a painting by another famous Leonardo whose surname is DiCaprio.

Originally, the painting by DiCaprio was owned by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "The Rise of Skywalker" actor Greg Grunberg, who didn't acquire DiCaprio's one-of-a-kind work on the open market. Instead, Grunberg got it directly from the "Titanic" star to help him raise money for his Talk About It! charity to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation.

During the segment of the Season 14 episode titled "La La Land" in 2017, Grunberg said the painting was really unique simply because, "It's Leo DiCaprio, man. Come on!" The untitled piece was signed by DiCaprio and included a photo of him holding the painting. Harrison agreed with Grunberg that the piece was going to attract attention. "They're going to fall in love with it because you're never going to get another painting from Leonardo DiCaprio unless he suddenly decides to become an artist," Harrison said. Grunberg replied, "Right, but that's not going to happen."

As such, Grunberg felt that his asking price of $6,000 for the DiCaprio painting was fair. First, Harrison did his due diligence and got confirmation from autograph expert Steve Grad that the actor's signature was real. After Grad valued the painting at $7,500 to $8,000, Harrison offered Grunberg $4,000. But following some back and forth, the two decided on $6,000.