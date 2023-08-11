Pawn Stars: The Prince Painting That's Causing A Huge Fan Debate

Many people have walked into the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop hoping to make big cash off their memorabilia. But one that's caused some of the most heated debate online is a painting reportedly made by Prince.

In the "Pawn Stars" Season 19 episode "The Prince of Pawn," a guy walks into the shop and shows Rick Harrison a painting he claims was made and signed by legendary singer Prince. He has no paperwork or proof Prince made the art, so Rick's naturally skeptical. But he's intrigued enough to call in an expert, who admits there was a rumor Prince created the album cover art for "1999." While the musician may have had an interest in other art forms, there's still no way to prove the painting came from him and that he signed it.

The "Pawn Stars" Prince painting has caused much debate online among fans. Redditor u/ceeece claimed it seems too implausible to be a genuine piece of art from Prince, "I have been a Prince fan my entire life and yet I have never seen this before. The signature I believe to be fake and added later (too shaky; Prince had a very smooth flowy signature). My thought is Prince did paint it but someone added his sig later after his death." Many people agreed the signature looked fake, but others choose to hold out hope.