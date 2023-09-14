The Ending Of A Haunting In Venice Explained

Contains spoilers for "A Haunting in Venice"

"Fear makes people do terrible things." So we are told in the opening act of "A Haunting in Venice," Kenneth Branagh"s latest in his series of Agatha Christie adaptations. Following up on 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's "Death on the Nile," the third film adapts Christie's 1969 tale "Hallowe'en Party," taking far more creative liberty than either of its predecessors. The result is a murder mystery movie that feels both classical and modern, combining elements of horror with classic whodunit tropes.

It may not revolutionize the genre, and it's a far cry from the expert craftsmanship of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion" and "Knives Out," but "A Haunting in Venice" is still a fun and spooky romp. The stellar cast, led by Branagh's once-again magnificent performance as master detective Hercule Poirot, more than makes up for the nauseating number of Dutch angles he insists on as a director. And it all comes down to a third act full of twists, betrayals, and sad revelations.

"A Haunting in Venice" is more claustrophobic than Branagh's last two Christie mysteries, and you'd be forgiven for leaving the theater a bit confused as to how it all went down. So let's take a look at the film's finale, how every suspect fits into the picture, and what's revealed about the grisly murders at the end of "A Haunting in Venice."