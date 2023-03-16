Quentin Tarantino's 10th Movie Is Finally Happening, And Please God, May It Truly Be His Last

There are a lot of words one could use to describe writer, director, and producer Quentin Tarantino, and one of them is actually two words: "A lot." Ever since getting his start with "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992 and "True Romance" in 1993 (for which he wrote the script but didn't direct), Tarantino has become a household name for both casual filmgoers and film dorks you try to avoid at parties alike.

Fans and detractors of Tarantino were likely both surprised, then, when he first announced that his upcoming 10th film would be his last one (and before you start yelling about how he's already made 10 films, here's a technicality for you: Tarantino considers both volumes of "Kill Bill" to be one movie). Currently using the working title "The Movie Critic" and said to be about famed critic Pauline Kael, there's not a lot of information out there about Tarantino's alleged final film.

Now, whether or not Tarantino actually packs up his director's chair after "The Movie Critic" remains to be seen. Frankly, though, he definitely should.