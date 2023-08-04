Who Narrates Once Upon A Time In Hollywood & Why Was He Invaluable To Quentin Tarantino?

When it comes to show business time capsules, few are as endearing, in-depth, and entertaining as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." A story that takes place in the twilight of Hollywood's golden years, Quentin Tarantino's most recent film balances humor and dread on the edge of a knife and is also his own personal choice for his best movie.

However, there were a lot of different pieces that had to line up to make "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" come together so effectively. One of them is the narrator, a force that oversees all of the disparate events of the movie and helps to string them together into a cohesive whole.

For this all-important role, Tarantino selected frequent collaborator Kurt Russell and not just because the two had worked together so effectively before. In fact, the real reason that the writer-director chose Russell for the role is for the sake of authenticity. "Kurt is absolutely the youngest guy that I can work with who actually lived that life," Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly. "He did The 'Virginian,' he did 'High Chaparral,' he did these shows. He was doing them when he was a boy."