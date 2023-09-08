Barbie Caused One Brand's Snack Food To Explode

No, "Barbie" didn't make Propercorn literally explode. Like, the popcorn popped at a normal level. It sold really, really well, though.

In a report from The Drum, Proper Snacks, which is based in England, says that their sales boomed after they plastered pink, "Barbie"-themed ads all over London's famous double-decker buses. The brand's creative director, Becky Akers, told The Drum that sales have been huge thanks to the popularity of Greta Gerwig's movie, which easily surpassed $1 billion at the box office mere weeks after its July 21 release.

"What the partnerships can do is help us tap into a broader audience, into that wave of relevancy, and, most importantly, show our brand at that mass scale which gives us a really strong hook with retailers," Akers said; apparently, the collaboration with "Barbie" also helped Propercorn find its way into more markets and sell five times as many packs as they initially expected."So it's not only an important brand awareness and relevancy tool, it's genuinely really helping our sales as well. It started as a marketing lever and then it actually flows through to sales as well."