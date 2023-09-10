Gold Rush: What Was Tyler Mahoney's Biggest Find?

Discovery's Alaska-set gold mining saga "Gold Rush" has been one of the biggest hits in the network's reality programming slate pretty much since it debuted. While viewers continue to tune in to witness the gold-digging feats of longtime stars like Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Todd Hoffman, a few savvy outsiders have managed to work their way into the action over the years. And among those outsiders, Tyler Mahoney is one who continues to make a unique mark on the Yukon landscape.

As it was, Mahoney made her first "Gold Rush" appearance on the Schnabel-centric spinoff series, "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail," helping the fan-favorite miner search for the gold stuff in the Australian outback. She is, of course, enlisted in that endeavor because of her already solid reputation in the mining game Down Under, even appearing in the hit series, "Aussie Gold Hunters." As covered in a recent interview with Daily Mail, that reputation had been well-earned, with Mahoney once even finding a massive gold nugget that weighed in at a full five ounces. And as the article notes, it remains the biggest find of her mining career.

The Daily Mail piece quickly qualifies that fact by pointing out it may not be the biggest discovery of Mahoney's career, as she was also once responsible for uncovering a substantial ironstone lode. According to the piece, said ironstone deposit likely produced ten times the weight of that massive gold nugget.