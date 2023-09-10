The Boys' Vulgar Parody Of Marvel's Iron Man Is Coming (Prepare To Squirm)

Tek Knight is a character fans of "The Boys" have been patiently waiting to see appear in live-action after the Supe was mentioned briefly in the Amazon Prime series' first season. In the comics, Tek Knight, who first appeared in "The Boys" #7 (by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson), is a founding member of the superteam Payback, where he served as the group's Iron Man-like Supe. Tek Knight isn't powered by Compound V and doesn't have abilities like other Supes; instead, he wears a high-tech suit of armor that allows him to fly and gives him enhanced strength and other upgrades. The character's civilian life as Robert Vernon resembles Batman's, as he lives in a mansion with his butler while taking on sidekicks of his own, an angle "The Boys" boss Eric Kripke says the series leans into.

What makes the character so twisted is that he's a sex addict with zero control when it comes to assaulting both fellow heroes and inanimate objects. But despite Tek Knight not being able to control his impulses, he is one of the more measured and sympathetic Supes in "The Boys," as he wrestles with doing the right thing and not being overcome by his desires. Unfortunately, Tek Knight is killed in a fiery explosion in which he believes he's redirecting an asteroid heading for Earth by having sexual intercourse with it. That turns out to be an illusion created by his illness, as Tek Knight's death really happens when he is crushed to death by a wheelbarrow. It remains to be seen whether "Gen V" will adapt this specific storyline, and considering how "The Boys" universe has handled other shock-value storylines from the comic it's based on, it may do something completely different with Tek Knight.