Billy Bob Thornton's Big Bang Theory Character Is Creepy - Why Do Fans Love Him?

"The Big Bang Theory" boasted as impressive a list of special guest stars as any series on the air during its 12-season run. But the series' crack casting team likely surprised even die-hard fans when they booked Billy Bob Thornton for a one-off appearance as Dr. Oliver Lorvis. The character turned up during a Season 8 episode, having finagled his way into the gang's apartment building with a bit of help from Dr. Sheldon Cooper. It turns out that Dr. Lorvis is a client of Penny's who's mistaken her flirty sales pitch for actual flirting. The doc then cops to internet stalking Penny before creepily showing up at her apartment.

His antics only get creepier from there, though they're obviously played for laughs throughout. And yes, series fandom is largely there for the Dr. Lorvis storyline. According to the comments section on a YouTube clip from the episode, that's largely due to his hilariously awkward interactions with Sheldon, and the fact that fans love Thornton's work in the role. Viewer @NICKARRIOLA16 is among them, commenting, "The weird chemistry between Sheldon and the doctor is sooo HILARIOUS!!!!!!! I SO WISH HE WAS JUST AROUND FOR MORE THAN ONE LOUSY EPISODE!!!!!"

They were not the only fan who wanted to see more of Dr. Lorvis, with @theseageek posting, "Billy Bob Thornton was funny asf in this, wish he has more appearances in the show." And YouTuber @danielmcherry1000 agreed, adding the role was also totally in Thornton's wheelhouse, saying, "He's good at playing a creep."

