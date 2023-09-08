Star Wars: How Ahsoka Fans Can Watch Episode 5 In Theaters For Free

Have you waited on bated breath to see how "Ahsoka" will follow up that massive revelation at the end of Episode 4? Do you want to watch "Ahsoka" Episode 5 on the biggest screen imaginable with a bunch of other "Star Wars" fans? Well, you're in luck. In an unprecedented move, the next episode of "Ahsoka" will have a limited release in select theaters. And tickets are free ... assuming you end up getting in.

Right now, every theater presented on Gofobo has a waitlist. You can still sign up, but unless you get an email between now and Tuesday, September 12, you likely aren't getting in. Still, it's worth a chance, especially if you live in one of the 10 selected cities, which include:

AMC Assembly Row 12 in Boston, Massachusetts

AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 in Chicago, Illinois

AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX in Dallas, Texas

AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California

AMC Empire 25 IMAX in New York, New York

AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-In Theaters in Orlando, Florida

AMC Neshaminy 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AMC Bay Street 16 in San Francisco, California

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 in Seattle, Washington

AMC Tysons Corner 16 in Washington, DC

That's right; there are even a few IMAX locations in the mix. So sign up or don't sign up; there is no try.