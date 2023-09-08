Star Wars: How Ahsoka Fans Can Watch Episode 5 In Theaters For Free
Have you waited on bated breath to see how "Ahsoka" will follow up that massive revelation at the end of Episode 4? Do you want to watch "Ahsoka" Episode 5 on the biggest screen imaginable with a bunch of other "Star Wars" fans? Well, you're in luck. In an unprecedented move, the next episode of "Ahsoka" will have a limited release in select theaters. And tickets are free ... assuming you end up getting in.
Right now, every theater presented on Gofobo has a waitlist. You can still sign up, but unless you get an email between now and Tuesday, September 12, you likely aren't getting in. Still, it's worth a chance, especially if you live in one of the 10 selected cities, which include:
- AMC Assembly Row 12 in Boston, Massachusetts
- AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 in Chicago, Illinois
- AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX in Dallas, Texas
- AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California
- AMC Empire 25 IMAX in New York, New York
- AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-In Theaters in Orlando, Florida
- AMC Neshaminy 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- AMC Bay Street 16 in San Francisco, California
- AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 in Seattle, Washington
- AMC Tysons Corner 16 in Washington, DC
That's right; there are even a few IMAX locations in the mix. So sign up or don't sign up; there is no try.
Disney and Lucasfilm must have a lot of faith in Ahsoka Episode 5
With eight episodes in "Ahsoka," we're officially at the halfway point. And the team dropped a major bomb on the proceedings by having Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) enter the World Between Worlds, where she meets her old Master — Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). It's a brief cameo, but he's bound to have a larger role in Episode 5, which is likely part of the reason why Disney wants to give some fans the chance to see the next installment on the big screen. It's bound to be an emotional reunion, as Ahsoka last saw Anakin, a.k.a. Darth Vader, when the two dueled in "Star Wars Rebels." Darth Vader may be dead by the time "Ahsoka" takes place, but it remains to be seen if this Anakin still has some of the Dark Side in him.
Going beyond the World Between Worlds, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her crew successfully completed the Eye of Sion and jumped into hyperspace to retrieve Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is bound to be there, too, so there's a good chance Episode 5 of "Ahsoka" will introduce these characters properly into live-action. That could be yet another reason to give Episode 5 the big screen treatment to make the rest of the series truly feel like an event.
Even if you don't get a ticket, you'll be able to catch "Ahsoka" Episode 5 on Disney+ on September 12.