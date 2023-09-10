The Witcher Season 4: Introducing Each Of The Rats

If one were to throw Al Capone, Robin Hood, S. E. Hinton's Greasers, Butch Cassidy's Wild Bunch, and both the Lost Boys and pirates from Stephen Spielberg's "Hook" into a literary food processor, add a harsh dose of reality, and hit "blend," the result would be something akin to the Rats of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" series. Caught somewhere between anti-heroes and sympathetic-if-frequently-ignoble villains, the six delinquents are defined as much by their youth, loyalty to one another, tragic and traumatic backstories, and a questionable but consistent code of conduct as they are by their violence, arrogance, and blunted appreciation of right and wrong. After the Thanedd coup, the Rats provide Ciri with a surrogate family and a simple enough kill or be killed worldview that appeals to her pain and helplessness. And although, in her time with them, Ciri embraces the darkest aspects of her being, it's difficult to hold the Rats entirely accountable for some of their more despicable acts or for acting immoral and treacherous in response to an immoral and treacherous world.

In "Time of Contempt," Sapkowski describes the sextet as "a strange, mixed bag created by war, misfortune, and contempt" (p. 325). Each of them has this and more in common with Ciri, and represents a different, often exaggerated or distilled facet of her being, as well as a potential image of what she might become sans Geralt and Yennefer's guidance and protection. In Netflix's "The Witcher," audiences first properly meet the Rats (with whom Freya Allan's Ciri goes by "Falka") in Season 3's "The Cost of Chaos," but it will be Season 4 that dives most thoroughly into her formative — and ultimately unfortunate — experiences with the gang. While we await the distant future, here's a glance at the fiery personalities that consume Ciri's post-Frying Pan journey.