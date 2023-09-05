Two Batman Villains Get Radical Redesigns In Exclusive City Of Madness Preview

Contains spoilers for DC Comics' "Batman: City of Madness" by Christian Ward

A new Batman miniseries will take the Dark Knight into a cosmic-horror epic and showcase a side of Gotham City never seen before.

"Batman: City of Madness" by Christian Ward ("Black Bolt") will transport readers to another Gotham City buried deep below Gotham. The buried city, called Gotham Below, will feature twisted versions of Gotham's inhabitants, consumed by fear and anger, who are eager to take on their reflections above. The series will see Batman work alongside the Court of Owls after the gateway to Gotham Below, which the Court has protected for decades, is breached. The Caped Crusader will work with the Owls in fighting his dark opposite, as an evil, mirrored version of Batman will make his way to Gotham City and try to take over and be the last Dark Knight standing. At the same time, he will try to find a Robin of his own through dark means.

Looper has a first look at "Batman: City of Madness" #1 from DC Comics, showcasing the stunning and horror-filled world of Gotham Below, the Court of Owls, and a Gotham City that's been breached by evil doppelgängers. Check out our exclusive preview, which includes interiors, a new redesign of Talon of the Court of Owls, and a look ahead at what's coming next in the series.