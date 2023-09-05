Batman Goes Cosmic Horror In Christian Ward's Batman: City Of Madness - Exclusive Interview

How does Batman's relationship with Gotham and the Court play a role in the story? Because for once, he's finding himself almost being forced to work alongside these sinister, shadowy figures.

I wanted to look at Bruce's elegance and the idea that he knows all; he knows what to do. He has a very clear idea of, "This is the way to do things, and I'm right, and I've been doing this long enough that it's the way it's done." I wanted to challenge that arrogance and have him come to the realization that perhaps he isn't always right, and that plays a bigger role in the story in regards to how he feels toward Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and all the other Bat-Family. Really, it's about him realizing that his way isn't always the right way. He's forced to have this uneasy alliance with the Court because what is happening is so far out of his remit that he's forced to align himself with them. Of the journey that he's going to make over the three issues, those ideas of aggregate are what he's going to challenge and how he's going to grow and change.

That's always the challenge when you do a character like Batman. Most of the stuff that I've got, all the stuff I've written, has been quite around — so I get to decide, "How is this character going to grow? How is this character going to change? What is this situation going to do to them?" When you're working with a character that you haven't created that has literal decades and decades and decades of growth, and everything that could possibly happen [has] happened to them, you have to find a way ... That character can't change completely. It has to still be true to who that character is. It is finding the way that, "Okay, that's what he's going to learn. That's how he's going to change" — without breaking him, without being disrespectful to who he is and why that character works.

For me, Batman's very much Hamlet, a character who's trying to get revenge and trying to make his trauma heal through acts of violence. He's been forced into this world essentially by ghosts, but he's pulling other people in with him. His journey on this will be about realizing his effect on other people and on Gotham itself.

You mentioned before that this is a pseudo-sequel to "Batman: Arkham Asylum," in a way. Were there any non-comics that inspired this book? You mentioned Lovecraft before.

Lovecraft, "Alice in Wonderland" — those are the two big ones.

There's a little bit of the "Pied Piper" in there. There are a lot of old stories and old fairy tales that I'm trying to use, stories that have always been used to scare children at bedtime. It's, again, why cosmic horror is different from straight sci-fi, because it feels old. It's this strange oxymoron of something we don't stand from, that's alien and shouldn't exist within our realm but does. A lot of the stuff that I've been mining from is very old fairy tales and folklore, cosmic horror, "Alice in Wonderland," "Pied Piper," all that sort of stuff.