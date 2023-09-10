Who Plays Russ On Friends & What Are The Actor's Secret Origins?

"If we ever lose Ross, we have a spare."

Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) delivered lines like this one on a regular occasion. His sarcastic, deadpan delivery is what made him one of the most beloved members of the group of six New Yorkers searching for love and meaning in the Big Apple on "Friends." This particular line, however, echoed the thoughts of viewers as they stared at Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) new boyfriend, Russ. While she didn't see it, Russ remarkably resembles Ross (David Schwimmer). Of course, Schwimmer portrayed both characters, but the credits caused confusion as the actor credited with performing the new boyfriend is Snaro.

While this caused fans to think it was a Schwimmer lookalike, the actor revealed later that it was a gag and the name was a throwback to a friend from childhood. But this wasn't the end of the moniker. Schwimmer also revealed that Snaro has always been a go-to alias for some time. It seems a little unnecessarily confusing to credit the actor as Snaro instead of giving Schwimmer credit, but it was also a very common thing for "Friends" to have fun with their audience and create gags as often as possible.