Friends' Continued Relevancy Is Mind-Blowing To Barry Actor Mitchell Whitfield

When "Friends" made its debut in 1994, not only were viewers introduced to the six-person friend group, but the pilot episode's storyline also included a wedding dress-wearing Rachel's unseen — and jilted — groom, Barry (Mitchell Whitfield). In the episode, Rachel realizes she is more turned on by a wedding gift of a gravy boat than her future husband, so she hightails it out of there, thus paving the way for Ross and Rachel's rollercoaster romance that runs for the remainder of the series.

Nearly 30 years after "Friends" premiered, the show airs in syndication all over the world. The fan-favorite sitcom remains relevant enough to warrant an interactive "Friends Experience" and merch sales decades later.

In an interview with "Jim Conlan Chats," Mitchell Whitfield admitted he can't believe how popular "Friends" remains three decades after its original run. The actor pointed out that the show constantly gets new viewers on cable networks and streaming platforms. "A whole new generation gets to enjoy the show all over again, and there's this resurgence of attention ... this new audience that is consuming the show," he said. "As an actor, you never think when you do something, 'This is going to be something that lasts for decades. I'm going to be relevant for decades to come,'" he added. "And then, sure enough, you have these projects that are still around that give you visibility, that people still talk about. It's kind of mind-blowing."