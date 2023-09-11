One Piece: Shanks' Powers Explained

In Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece," Shanks (Peter Gadiot) is the pirate who inspires young Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) to become a seafaring swashbuckler. And while the captain of the Red Hair Pirates is uncharacteristically docile for someone in his profession, you shouldn't let his quiet sociable charm fool you. Shanks wields more power than almost any pirate to ever sail the Grand Line. In Season 1, Episode 2, "The Man in the Straw Hat," he displays a fraction of his awesome power by stopping the Lord of the Coast — a massive sea serpent — with a loaded glare and a simple verbal command. Netflix's "One Piece" doesn't explain the moment, but we will.

Unlike Luffy or Smoker the White Hunter — the huge villain teased at the end of Season 1 – or even Buggy the Star Clown, Shanks is not a Devil Fruit user. No, his superhuman abilities stem from rigorous training rather than a god-tier snack. Aside from possessing incredible strength, something that Netflix's live-action adaptation has only hinted at, Shanks is a master of all three Hakis, just like Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan). In "One Piece," Haki is a form of energy manipulation, similar to chi. Anyone who can harness Haki can repurpose their own spiritual energy for one of three special skills, and, as we just mentioned, Shanks can do all three.

To put this in perspective, "One Piece" features over 1,200 characters ... and less than 20 of them can wield all three Haki. Of those precious few, Shanks is easily one of the greatest of them, if not the greatest.