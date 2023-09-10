Who Is Kathryn In The Wendy's Commercial With Reggie Bush?

Reggie Bush has many accomplishments to his name. The former NFL running back was a Heisman trophy recipient, a Super Bowl champion, an analyst for Fox Sports, and a philanthropist. Beginning in 2022, Bush added another bullet point to his extensive resume as a spokesperson for Wendy's, shilling for the burger chain in a number of ads.

As the star of several commercials, Bush is frequently joined by the non-celeb face of Wendy's, played by Kathryn Feeney. Feeney is a dry and sarcastic counterpoint to Bush's effervescent, childlike love of Wendy's sandwiches, not to mention his unsuccessful efforts to get the "Biggie Bag" named after him. Feeney is well aware of her visibility and frequently posts behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram. After doing ads with NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, Feeney quickly ushered in Bush to the Wendy's family. "Apparently this is a Wendy's fan account now!" one Instagram post reads. "These spots were so much fun, as always. Keep sending star athletes to bug Kathryn at work, @wendys!"

In addition to her Wendy's ads, Feeney might look familiar from her other on-screen appearances.