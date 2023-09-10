Who Is Kathryn In The Wendy's Commercial With Reggie Bush?
Reggie Bush has many accomplishments to his name. The former NFL running back was a Heisman trophy recipient, a Super Bowl champion, an analyst for Fox Sports, and a philanthropist. Beginning in 2022, Bush added another bullet point to his extensive resume as a spokesperson for Wendy's, shilling for the burger chain in a number of ads.
As the star of several commercials, Bush is frequently joined by the non-celeb face of Wendy's, played by Kathryn Feeney. Feeney is a dry and sarcastic counterpoint to Bush's effervescent, childlike love of Wendy's sandwiches, not to mention his unsuccessful efforts to get the "Biggie Bag" named after him. Feeney is well aware of her visibility and frequently posts behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram. After doing ads with NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, Feeney quickly ushered in Bush to the Wendy's family. "Apparently this is a Wendy's fan account now!" one Instagram post reads. "These spots were so much fun, as always. Keep sending star athletes to bug Kathryn at work, @wendys!"
In addition to her Wendy's ads, Feeney might look familiar from her other on-screen appearances.
Kathryn Feeney had a recurring role in Mr. Iglesias
Growing up in New York City, Kathryn Feeney was surrounded by talent — literally. Her next-door neighbor was a Broadway performer who served as her singing teacher, ushering Feeney into the world of youth theater. She booked her first role at age 10.
Aside from her work as a sardonic Wendy's employee, Feeney is perhaps best known for playing Katie on Netflix's bingeworthy sitcom "Mr. Iglesias." Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias stars in the title role as a history teacher to bright but underperforming students at his former high school in Long Beach, California, where the actor grew up.
Along with his colleagues, played by Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Oscar Nuñez, and Sherri Shepherd, Mr. Iglesias frequents the local watering hole, DeBlasio's. There, the teachers are well-acquainted with Katie, the sharp-tongued waitress. "It's fun," Feeney said of the role in an appearance on the Da Bois Podcast. "I get to be a little sassy, and I don't always get to do that ... It's fun to have a little attitude while I play Katie."
Feeney also appeared in episodes of "Mixology" and "Solve," and in 2019, she shared a scene with Cate Blanchett while playing a pharmacist in Richard Linklater's "Where'd You Go, Bernadette." When she's not on TV chatting with Reggie Bush, Feeney can be found picketing around New York in support of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.