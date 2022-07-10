The Romantic Comedy That Ruined Madonna's Acting Career

Madonna isn't known as the Queen of Pop for nothing. While her career in music has no real peer, at one time she also had a strong interest in acting, with roles in films like "Desperately Seeking Susan," "A League of Their Own," "Dick Tracy," and "Body of Evidence" showcasing her acting abilities to varying degrees. But for some reason, Madonna hasn't taken on too many acting jobs this century. Outside of some documentary appearances and a voice role in the 2006 animated film "Arthur and the Invisibles" (via IMDb), her acting career is a pale shade of what it once was during her heyday in the 80s and 90s.

Madonna hasn't said farewell to the silver screen completely. Fans of the "Agent Cody Banks" movies starring Frankie Muniz (who himself has stepped away from acting somewhat, as well) as a kid secret agent might be surprised to learn she served as executive producer on both films. Meanwhile, she is also slated to attempt the rare feat of directing the biopic about her own life herself in an upcoming untitled biopic project, explaining (per Entertainment Weekly), "Who better to tell it than me?" That film, not surprisingly, was said to have a brutal audition process for the title role.

However, Madonna's actual big screen acting roles have been scarce since a fateful project in the early 2000s that was ravaged by both critics and audiences.