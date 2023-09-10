Star Wars Fans Rejoice As Ahsoka Episode 4 Resurrects A Clone Wars Icon

"Star Wars" fans were shocked when "Ahsoka" Episode 4 ended with the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, reuniting the future Darth Vader with his former padawan. For years, Ahsoka Tano trained as a Jedi under the future Sith's wing on the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Theirs was perhaps the most significant relationship in the series, and although some fans likely suspected Tano's former master would return, they didn't expect the moment to be so tender.

In particular, fans claimed to be crying tears of joy when the de-aged Skywalker referred to his former pupil by his nickname for her, Snips. As depicted on "The Clone Wars," Anakin originally did not want an apprentice and was initially put off by Ahsoka's attitude. He therefore called her Snips in reference to what he perceived as a snippy, combative attitude. But before long, the two became incredibly close friends, and the nickname morphed into a term of endearment. As u/Significant-Space-14 on Reddit put it, "Hearing Hayden say 'snips' is just wonderful."