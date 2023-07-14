Star Wars: Why Does Anakin Call Ahsoka Snips In Clone Wars?

Over a decade ago, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" introduced "Star Wars" fans to a character who became one of the most important and popular in the entire franchise: Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). In the widely-maligned "Clone Wars" animated movie, she meets up with Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) during the Battle of Christophsis per the request of Yoda (Tom Kane). There she reveals that she's to be Anakin's Jedi Padawan from that point forward. Though unsure of the idea at first, he warms up to Ahsoka, and she warms up to him, forging a relationship akin to one of close siblings.

One of the hallmarks of Ahsoka and Anakin's bond is their name-calling, with her calling him "Skyguy" — a play on his last name — and him calling her "Snips." Her nickname stems from one of their earliest interactions, where she sarcastically calls him Skyguy for the first time, and he warns her not to get snippy with him. At this point in her life, she's pretty joky and quippy, so Anakin then takes it upon himself to turn her snippiness into a nickname. Thus, Ahsoka becomes Snips in the eyes of her new Jedi Master (who's not technically a Jedi Master).

Of course, as she's grown, matured, and experienced all kinds of horrific things, it's no secret that Ahsoka has come a long way from her Snips days — so much so that she has effectively shed the nickname altogether.