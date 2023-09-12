Pawn Stars: How Magritte Paintings Drew Rick Harrison Into A $10K Loss

Las Vegas, of course, is the setting of the hit History series "Pawn Stars," an appropriate city considering the big gambles pawn dealer Rick Harrison takes when purchasing items that may or may not be authentic. Unfortunately, Harrison found himself on the losing end of the gamble in a segment of the Season 21 episode "A Surreally Good Deal" in June 2023, where a prospective seller brought in what he believed to be a rare painting by famed French artist René Magritte.

To validate whether the Magritte painting was real, Harrison recruited Icon Fine Arts owner Chad Sampson, who explained the painter's importance to the art world. "René Magritte was one of the founders of the Surrealist Movement — like [Salvador] Dali," Sampson explained to Harrison in the episode. "[His work is] very dreamlike [and] very weird."

While several elements pointed toward the painting — which features a tree with three doors opening to blue skies — being authentic, Sampson could not 100 percent determine if it was real. Sampson concluded that it could be fake and worth nothing, or it could be valued at millions of dollars, noting that an $800,000 painting 20 years ago could be worth $3.8 million today. As such, Harrison gave the seller two choices. The seller could take home $10,000 and have Harrison assume all the risk, or he could get the Magritte painting validated by experts and pay him $400,000. "I'm straight-up gambling here, and I could lose all the money," Harrison told the seller. Unwilling to take the gamble, the seller accepted Harrison's $10,000 offer.