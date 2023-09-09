Witcher Season 3: Tissaia's Saddest Moment For MyAnna Buring Isn't What You Think

Season 3 of Netflix's live-action adaptation of "The Witcher" was tragically less than kind to Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring). The rectoress of Aretuza underwent what can only be described as a brutal and complete beating of the mind and body. And yet, despite losing her fiancé, despite losing her position, and despite losing her life, there was another moment that Buring, Tissaia's onscreen talent, found to be more devastating than all the rest. According to a July 2023 interview with Insider, Buring knew well in advance that her time with the series was limited. She knew that the sorceress would one day fall, but she still wasn't ready when it came time to say goodbye to her character's pupil, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

"[From] Season 1, I was very clear what would happen in Season 3, so I think when I first read the scene, I was quite pragmatic about it," said Buring to Insider. "I was like, 'Okay, that's the scene. That's how they've chosen to do it. ...' It was the scene beforehand that I found really emotional. I had to read the letter that I write to Yennefer, and I sort of read it over and over again. And so, in my mind, that was playing over and over again while we were shooting the scene. And, suddenly, that's when I went, 'Oh God, that stings.'"

Buring admitted that, after filming that scene with Chalotra, and after the weight of it hit her, she sobbed.