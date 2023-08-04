The Witcher Season 3: The Real Reason For [SPOILER]'s Tragic Fate

The ending of "The Witcher" Season 3 Volume 2 is ... bleak. In Episode 8, "The Cost of Chaos," Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) takes her own life. Although the Netflix series does not show it on-screen, unlike the source material, Andrzej Sapkowski's novel "The Time of Contempt," enough context is provided for audiences to understand exactly what happens ... and how. Before this final act, however, Tissaia writes a letter to Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), which she leaves for her student to find.

It reads, "One of the first things we learn about Chaos is that it always has consequences. There is a cost to this magic. And eventually, we all must pay. It is not a gift. It is a trade. And often, that trade leads us to dark places. But there are always bright spots. Teaching you has been the biggest bright spot of my life. And I would love to see you through the next leg of your journey. I know you will do great things, my daughter. But I'm afraid I cannot. There is a cost I must pay. Sometimes a flower is just a flower. And the best thing it can do for us is die."

TIssaia's poetic final words are loaded with meaning, even if that meaning isn't directly stated. She writes at length about consequences because she blames herself for the Thanedd coup. Although Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu) is responsible for the death and destruction wrought on Aretuza that day, she blames herself for trusting him. Worse, she blames herself for loving him ... and for pleading with him until the last possible moment.