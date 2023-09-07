Encanto: How Much Did It Make At The Box Office?

When it comes to Disney's recent slate of animated films, it's tough to make a case for anything managing to match the massive success of 2021's "Encanto." Not only did the musical flick receive strongly positive reviews from critics, but it also spawned several popular songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno." It's no surprise that the buzz that surrounded the movie both at its debut and in the ensuing months led it to have a relatively solid box office presence, despite releasing at a dire time in which movie theaters were still bearing the brunt of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to IMDb's Box Office Mojo, "Encanto" saw a domestic gross of $96,093,622. Combined with its international gross of $160,693,120, the film made a grand total of $256,786,742 at the box office. While that number may not match the dizzying box office success of something like 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had a total gross of nearly $2 million, "Encanto" was still quite the decent performer. When all was said and done, the movie stood as the 16th highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and the second highest-grossing animated movie of the year worldwide, beat out only by "Sing 2."