Encanto: How Much Did It Make At The Box Office?
When it comes to Disney's recent slate of animated films, it's tough to make a case for anything managing to match the massive success of 2021's "Encanto." Not only did the musical flick receive strongly positive reviews from critics, but it also spawned several popular songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno." It's no surprise that the buzz that surrounded the movie both at its debut and in the ensuing months led it to have a relatively solid box office presence, despite releasing at a dire time in which movie theaters were still bearing the brunt of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to IMDb's Box Office Mojo, "Encanto" saw a domestic gross of $96,093,622. Combined with its international gross of $160,693,120, the film made a grand total of $256,786,742 at the box office. While that number may not match the dizzying box office success of something like 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had a total gross of nearly $2 million, "Encanto" was still quite the decent performer. When all was said and done, the movie stood as the 16th highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and the second highest-grossing animated movie of the year worldwide, beat out only by "Sing 2."
Encanto broke records in the music space
While "Encanto" didn't necessarily break any major records in terms of its box office performance, it did hit some sizable milestones within the music industry. The soundtrack for the movie topped Billboard's Top 200 for nine consecutive weeks, making history at the time as one of the only two album releases in the last five years to maintain that level of presence.
Individual songs from the "Encanto" soundtrack did quite well too, especially one particular single. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the second Disney Animation song to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 after "A Whole New World" from 1992's "Aladdin." Indeed, the song even managed to beat out the domestic popularity of "Let It Go" from "Frozen." It charted well internationally too, hitting the #1 spot on the UK Singles Chart.
While "Encanto" may not have been the most rousing box office success from Disney Animation, it's clear that it was still quite the popular release on multiple fronts.