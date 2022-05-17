Josh Gad Has A Hilarious Admission About Frozen Hit Let It Go

While Disney's 2013 animated feature "Frozen" was a big hit with both critics and audiences, you could make the case that the signature song from the film, "Let It Go," has almost surpassed the movie itself in terms of popularity. Iconically performed by Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, "Let It Go" immediately touched audiences with its inspirational lyrics. Around the time of the film's initial release, The New York Post reported, "At a recent screening, the audience quite literally gasped. In just those few notes, you get the feeling you're witnessing a classic in the making, something Disney hasn't had in years." It's no surprise that the song won both an Oscar and a Grammy.

"Let It Go," written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, even reached as high as No. 5 on the Billboard charts, and wasn't surpassed by another song from a Disney film until "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" hit No. 4 in 2022 (per People). But despite the song's wild popularity, one of the franchise's biggest stars — Josh Gad, who plays the lovable Olaf the snowman — appears to be less familiar with "Let It Go" than most "Frozen" fans.