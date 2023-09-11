New Hellboy Special Traps You In The '90s With A Child-Eating Cat? - Exclusive

In addition to story details, Looper also has the first look at the covers for "Hellboy Winter Special: The Yule Cat" #1. The main cover, from Matt Smith and Chris O'Halloran, features Hellboy walking through the snowy terrain with the Yule Cat trailing right behind him. The image shows off the supernatural feline foe's massive size, which towers over Hellboy.

Dark Horse Comics/Matt Smith

Describing Smith's work on the project, Mignola assures fans the art is great," adding, "I have been very fortunate to have him working on Hellboy and thrilled that he came up with a story of his own, especially a holiday story about a monster cat! Merry Christmas to me and to everybody who loves this kind of thing. He does it so well."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Hellboy winter special without a cover by Mignola, and we have the exclusive first look at that as well. The variant features the iconic comic book creator's trademark style, with Hellboy and the Yule Cat sharing the spotlight. Check out the variant cover and the accompanying text information for the issue.

Dark Horse Comics/Mike Mignola

Hellboy Winter Special: The Yule Cat marks Hellboy's first visit to Iceland in the character's 30+ year years of publication. In the one-shot, Hellboy travels to Reykjavik, where children are disappearing and a giant beast has been spotted...could it be the infamous Yule Cat of Icelandic lore?

"Hellboy Winter Special: The Yule Cat" #1 is scheduled to land in comic book shops and online retailers on December 6, 2023. If you're looking for a chilling story as a holiday gift, the special should appease both Hellboy and horror fans. It might also be perfect for the cat-lover in your life — as long as they don't mind a dark and murderous twist in their reading material.