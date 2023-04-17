Fathom's LOTR: Return Of The King Event Beat Air & Renfield At The Box Office

It's been nearly 20 years since Peter Jackson's epic cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy wrapped up. The final installment of the three-part story, "The Return of the King," charged into theaters on December 17, 2003 and spent the next six months dominating the box office as it enraptured audiences, racked up Oscars, and generally ushered in the golden age of cinematic fantasy films that followed. The runtime for the original theatrical cut was three hours and 21 minutes — already a massive film for audiences at the time. A year later, Jackson released an extended edition with 50 minutes of additional footage (a small movie in and of itself), bringing the runtime total past the four-hour mark.

Both the theatrical and extended editions of Peter Jackson's monumental trilogy have gone down in history as some of the greatest fantasy films ever created. Even two decades later, they still hold up, from the acting to the sets to the CGI. Even Andy Serkis' fully computer-generated Gollum is still easy to watch (unlike, say, Jar Jar Binks, who only predates Serkis' on-screen character by three years). "The Return of the King" set such an impeccable standard in filmmaking that now, within a few months of the movie's twentieth birthday, it has made its way back into theaters — only to prove with eucatastrophic effect that it's still got it.

The movie hit theaters again on Thursday, April 13th. The following day, Indie Wire reported that it hadn't just done well: "The Return of the King" had outgrossed "Air" (in its second week since its release) and both "Renfield" and "The Pope's Exorcist" on their Thursday night openings. Not only that, but it had done so while running in significantly fewer theaters.