Ahsoka: What Does Marrok Look Like Out Of Costume?

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," Season 1, Episode 4 – "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"

Ever since the premiere of "Ahsoka," Marrok, the mysterious, masked Inquisitor, set the internet ablaze, with countless fan theories trying to deduce his real identity. While rumors suggested Ezra Bridger or Starkiller could be under the mask, Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," revealed neither to be the case, as Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) kills Marrok, who turns into green smoke before crumbling to the ground.

Although Marrok didn't turn out to be any returning "Star Wars" character, he was brought to life by stuntman Paul Darnell, who's no newcomer to a galaxy far, far away — particularly in the recently established New Republic era. Aside from "Ahsoka," Darnell did stunt work for "The Mandalorian," bringing a few of the armored warriors to life while also stunt-doubling for Timothy Olyphant's space sheriff, Cobb Vanth. He was also in "The Book of Boba Fett," playing the Night Wind Assassin, who attempts to assassinate Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) before the titular bounty hunter captures him.

Outside of "Star Wars," Darnell has lent his talents to many Holywood franchises, with "Jurassic World," "The Matrix Resurrections," and "Fast Five" being just a few of the projects on his impressively large resume.