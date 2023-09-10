Ahsoka: What Does Marrok Look Like Out Of Costume?
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," Season 1, Episode 4 – "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"
Ever since the premiere of "Ahsoka," Marrok, the mysterious, masked Inquisitor, set the internet ablaze, with countless fan theories trying to deduce his real identity. While rumors suggested Ezra Bridger or Starkiller could be under the mask, Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," revealed neither to be the case, as Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) kills Marrok, who turns into green smoke before crumbling to the ground.
Although Marrok didn't turn out to be any returning "Star Wars" character, he was brought to life by stuntman Paul Darnell, who's no newcomer to a galaxy far, far away — particularly in the recently established New Republic era. Aside from "Ahsoka," Darnell did stunt work for "The Mandalorian," bringing a few of the armored warriors to life while also stunt-doubling for Timothy Olyphant's space sheriff, Cobb Vanth. He was also in "The Book of Boba Fett," playing the Night Wind Assassin, who attempts to assassinate Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) before the titular bounty hunter captures him.
Outside of "Star Wars," Darnell has lent his talents to many Holywood franchises, with "Jurassic World," "The Matrix Resurrections," and "Fast Five" being just a few of the projects on his impressively large resume.
Paul Darnell is a jack of all trades
As if fighting against Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) wasn't cool enough, Paul Darnell has lent his talents to a number of blockbuster franchises, working with many critically acclaimed directors along the way.
He did stunts for two installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Captain America: The First Avengers" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." He has also worked alongside directors like Christopher Nolan on "Tenet" and Edgar Wright on "Baby Driver." Notably, Darnell has also partnered with director Zack Snyder on several projects, including "Man of Steel," where he was Henry Cavill's stunt double, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," and "Army of the Dead."
Impressive in its own right, Darnell has also done stunt work for plenty of other A-list actors, including Robert Pattinson, whom he partnered with a few times on projects like "Twilight," "Remember Me," "Water for Elephants," and both parts of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn." His stunt-doubling duties don't end there either, as Darnell has doubled for actors like Adam Sandler in "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," Alex Pettyfer in "I Am Number Four," and Jack Whitehall in "Jungle Cruise."
Darnell has also broken into the video game industry, doing stunt work for numerous games, including "The Callisto Protocol," "Call of Duty: WWII" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."