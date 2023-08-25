Ahsoka: Marrok Is Rumored To Be Ezra In Disguise - Here's Why That Doesn't Work

Two episodes into its run, "Ahsoka" has already introduced "Star Wars" fans to several memorable new characters. Indeed, while the long-awaited, live-action follow-up to "Star Wars Rebels" features a handful of fan-favorite characters from that animated series, it also counts multiple new faces among its cast. None of its newcomers are shrouded in quite as much mystery as Marrok, either. Up to this point, viewers have seen the masked character wield a red Inquisitor lightsaber and go head-to-head in a tense duel with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), but very little is known about him right now.

According to the official "Star Wars" website, Marrok is a former Imperial Inquisitor who's already taken up a life as a mercenary by the time "Ahsoka" begins. Like Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), it's his work for the villainous Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) that brings Marrok face-to-face with Ahsoka and her allies. Other than his supposed Inquisitor past and connection to Baylan, Shin, and Morgan, though, very little has been revealed so far about Marrok's real identity.

That's why some fans have begun to speculate that Marrok may secretly be an established "Star Wars" character in disguise. Prior to the release of "Ahsoka" Episodes 1 and 2, one Redditor even posited that Marrok might be none other than Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). However, as potentially exciting as the theory may seem, the chances of it being correct are slim.