Ahsoka: Marrok Is Rumored To Be Ezra In Disguise - Here's Why That Doesn't Work
Two episodes into its run, "Ahsoka" has already introduced "Star Wars" fans to several memorable new characters. Indeed, while the long-awaited, live-action follow-up to "Star Wars Rebels" features a handful of fan-favorite characters from that animated series, it also counts multiple new faces among its cast. None of its newcomers are shrouded in quite as much mystery as Marrok, either. Up to this point, viewers have seen the masked character wield a red Inquisitor lightsaber and go head-to-head in a tense duel with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), but very little is known about him right now.
According to the official "Star Wars" website, Marrok is a former Imperial Inquisitor who's already taken up a life as a mercenary by the time "Ahsoka" begins. Like Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), it's his work for the villainous Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) that brings Marrok face-to-face with Ahsoka and her allies. Other than his supposed Inquisitor past and connection to Baylan, Shin, and Morgan, though, very little has been revealed so far about Marrok's real identity.
That's why some fans have begun to speculate that Marrok may secretly be an established "Star Wars" character in disguise. Prior to the release of "Ahsoka" Episodes 1 and 2, one Redditor even posited that Marrok might be none other than Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). However, as potentially exciting as the theory may seem, the chances of it being correct are slim.
It seems highly unlikely that Marrok is secretly Ezra Bridger
The first two episodes of "Ahsoka," notably, do a lot of work to set up its heroes' search for Ezra as the show's core plot. Revealing that Ezra has not only secretly been under Sabine and Ahsoka's noses but has also turned to the Dark Side since viewers last saw him would be so shocking that it'd border on frustrating — if not downright disappointing. As u/JediC94 wrote on Reddit, "If Ahsoka and Sabine spend the whole season going on a wild goose chase, I don't know how satisfying that would be."
In another comment, u/siurian477 noted that turning Ezra into a Dark Side mercenary for Morgan Elsbeth off-screen would permanently taint his character arc on "Star Wars Rebels." Beyond just the narrative and thematic risks associated with this kind of twist, though, it's worth noting that it wouldn't make much sense for Ezra to secretly be Marrok. After all, the last time fans saw Ezra, he was being taken to the same distant location as his then-captive, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).
Taking that into account, "Ahsoka" Episode 2 reveals that Thrawn is stranded in another galaxy known as Peridea, so it seems safe to assume that's where Ezra is as well. If he isn't, then "Ahsoka" will have to do a lot to explain how he managed to make it back home without Thrawn following him. Fortunately, with only six more installments to go before "Ahsoka" wraps up its 8-episode first season, "Star Wars" fans likely won't have to wait too much longer to find out the truth about both Marrok and Ezra Bridger.