Marvel's Exploitative TV Tactics Could Lead To Bob Iger's Worst MCU Nightmare

Guaranteed work in the entertainment industry has never been a sure thing, no matter how many high-profile projects one might find oneself attached to. This industry-wide lack of security offered to entertainment writers stands among other key issues paramount to the WGA strike.

It appears that pre-strike, Marvel Studios may have been shorting more than their writing staff — all of this according to one story editor and writer. J. Holtham, speaking to PopVerse in June of 2023, claimed brief writing contracts kept him bouncing from one MCU room to the next, and that he witnessed a pay discrepancy issue while working on two popular Marvel series. He said executive producers working for "Jessica Jones" – individuals who were promoted from their positions on the writing team — were making less than he did.

"When I was a staff writer on Cloak and Dagger, I was on a strict 20-week contract," he said, indicating that he made $4,000 a week for that gig. A move to "Jessica Jones," where he was a story editor, improved his take to $8,000 a week. Twenty weeks later, he was back on "Cloak & Dagger."

"In that time the Executive Producers I worked for on Jessica Jones were only on Jessica Jones for all of that time. I made more money as a story editor than they made as EPs in that time," Holtham continued.

When one takes into account Disney CEO Bob Iger's March 2023 comments about the company's plan to change the frequency of the release of original Disney+ projects and his wish to license some originals to third-party streamers, strike-based labor demands from his Marvel-related writing teams just might be his worst MCU-adjacent nightmare incarnate. And it definitely isn't the only labor headache Marvel Studios has come up against in recent months.