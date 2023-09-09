Oppenheimer Had An Unexpectedly Negative Effect On One Real-Life Location

Christopher Nolan's latest film explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and how the creation of the atomic bomb changed the world. "Oppenheimer" has quickly become one of Nolan's biggest movies ever. However, the film has received criticism from different sides of the nuclear weapons debate based on how it depicts the events in question, as well as which elements from the real-life history were highlighted.

The buzz around "Oppenheimer" has also caused negative consequences for some of the real-life locations depicted on screen. As reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican, tourism has spiked significantly at Los Alamos and the other settings from the film. However, some fans are getting a little too close to facilities, and others are breaking the rules.

There have been reports of tourists taking pictures of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, a practice that is not allowed, and there have also been cases of people trying to gain security clearance to the facility online. Meanwhile, others have begun to show up and ask if they can have a tour, something that is expressly forbidden because, as noted by the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the location "is a working national security laboratory and not open to the public."