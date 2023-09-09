Who Is Bretman Rock From The Maybelline Commercial With Martha Stewart?

Martha Stewart is no stranger to the ad campaign game, having lent her image and iconic status to Tito's Vodka, Liquid Death, and Sketchers (along with her buddy and fellow commercial regular Snoop Dogg) to name a few. In July, Stewart teamed up with relative newcomer Bretman Rock for Maybelline's new Falsies Surreal Mascara ad campaign. The commercial sees the pair trying out the product amid a lush, fantastical backdrop.

"Working with two icons, Martha Stewart and Maybelline New York, was such a surreal experience, especially because I walked onto set and there were two fluffy chickens on my makeup table," Rock told Women's Wear Daily. "I've always had a passion and interest in opportunities that really think outside of the box, and this campaign checked all these boxes for me. Not to mention that the Falsies Surreal Mascara really takes my lashes to a new dimension."

For plenty of fans, Rock is an icon in his own right. A child of the internet, Rock first rose to prominence as a teenager posting workout videos, makeup tutorials, and comedy routines on Vine and YouTube. His followers skyrocketed, and at age 20 in 2018, Rock earned a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia. In 2021, he starred on "MTV's Following: Bretman Rock," with the first episode clocking in over 7 million views. As of this writing, Rock has 5.4 million Twitter followers, 18.8 million Instagram followers, and 15.7 million TikTok followers, and his star is continuing to rise.