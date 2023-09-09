Veronica Mars: Who Plays Jake Kane & Why Does He Look So Familiar?

When Hulu greenlit a new season of the cult hit crime drama "Veronica Mars," expectations were through the roof, with many fans desperate to see Kristen Bell again sharing the screen with as many former cast mates as possible. Thankfully, the "Veronica Mars" team managed to bring quite a few original players along for more sleuthing shenanigans in sunny Neptune, California, including one of Season 1's central players, Neptune's own tech billionaire, Jake Kane.

Played with gusto by Kyle Secor, Kane is a semi-tragic figure throughout the first season of "Veronica Mars," largely because he is the father of Lily Kane (Amanda Seyfried), whose murder the titular teen detective is out to solve. As it happens, Veronica is also Lily's BFF and, as the season unfolds, it's discovered she might not be the biological daughter of Jake Kane. Once Veronica cracks the murder case and her non-Kane parentage is confirmed, Jake is largely MIA before resurfacing in Season 4 as the man behind Neptune's shiny new high school.

If you've seen him in the Season 4 episode, you know Secor is at his smarmy best in his cameo. But that subtle smarm was surely no surprise to fans of NBC's groundbreaking crime series "Homicide: Life on the Streets," as Secor pretty much perfected it on the cult hit police drama.