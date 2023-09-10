My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Holly Hager From Season 7 Now?

The uplifting "My 600-Lb Life" has been a part of TLC's programming lineup for several years at this point, and in the time since its premiere, it has hosted some remarkable success stories. Numerous individuals have appeared on the show with feelings that their health, personal relationships, and more have been adversely affected by their weight gain. Thus, eager to regain control of their lives, they've taken on demanding yet effective weight loss programs, with most of them coming away from the show considerably slimmer and happier than they were when they arrived.

One of these individuals is Holly Hager, who appears on "My 600-Lb Life" Season 7. Her weight had fluctuated for some time prior to her small screen debut, with her weight eventually reaching the 650 pound range by the time she was 38. In her "My 600-Lb Life" episode, she goes from her peak weight of 658 pounds down to 418, meaning she lost an impressive 240 pounds in total. Since her episode aired in 2019, it seems that she has continued her weight loss journey, maintaining a positive outlook on life and even getting married to her partner, Ray (via Facebook).

Hager's story is undoubtedly an inspiring one, bearing in mind all that she has overcome to get this far.