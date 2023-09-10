My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Holly Hager From Season 7 Now?
The uplifting "My 600-Lb Life" has been a part of TLC's programming lineup for several years at this point, and in the time since its premiere, it has hosted some remarkable success stories. Numerous individuals have appeared on the show with feelings that their health, personal relationships, and more have been adversely affected by their weight gain. Thus, eager to regain control of their lives, they've taken on demanding yet effective weight loss programs, with most of them coming away from the show considerably slimmer and happier than they were when they arrived.
One of these individuals is Holly Hager, who appears on "My 600-Lb Life" Season 7. Her weight had fluctuated for some time prior to her small screen debut, with her weight eventually reaching the 650 pound range by the time she was 38. In her "My 600-Lb Life" episode, she goes from her peak weight of 658 pounds down to 418, meaning she lost an impressive 240 pounds in total. Since her episode aired in 2019, it seems that she has continued her weight loss journey, maintaining a positive outlook on life and even getting married to her partner, Ray (via Facebook).
Hager's story is undoubtedly an inspiring one, bearing in mind all that she has overcome to get this far.
Hager has overcome obstacle after obstacle
As mentioned previously, before appearing on "My 600-Lb Life," Holly Hager's weight fluctuated. She reveals on the show that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 16, which resulted in her developing post-traumatic stress disorder and turning to food as a means of coping with her trauma. At the age of 30, her weight reached approximately 600 pounds, and between this and her deteriorating relationship with her first husband, she knew it was time to make some changes. Thus, she split from him and got weight loss surgery.
"I wanted to take my life back and finally lose all the weight, so I got my stomach stapled," she explained during an interview, recalling that for about a year after the surgery, she started to see progress in her weight loss journey. She made it down to 398 pounds at age 32, but unfortunately, that's as far as she got. Hager's weight climbed into the 500s by the time she was 33 (via TLC on YouTube). While this was likely an incredibly disheartening experience, she didn't give up. She got herself back on track with the help of "My 600-Lb Life" staple and reality TV adventurer Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, getting her weight back into a range she's happy with.
Holly Hager has lived an immensely tough life, overcoming one obstacle after another. It's good to know that she's on the upswing.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).