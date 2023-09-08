Ahsoka Echoes An Offensive Move In The Last Jedi That Most Star Wars Fans Love

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Part Four: Fallen Jedi"

"Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," had a little bit of everything, including great fights, incredible plot development, and even a massive "Star Wars" cameo that means way more than you think. However, one moment took audiences back to "The Last Jedi," but hopefully, without the divisiveness.

Near the end of Episode 4, Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and a small fleet of New Republic fighters arrive at Seatos, attempting to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from jumping into hyperspace. Unfortunately, they're unsuccessful as the Nightsister escapes to Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) location, causing a fair bit of destruction on her way out. However, as "The Last Jedi" showed audiences, the New Republic got off easy despite the few casualties.

In "The Last Jedi," Admiral Holda (Laura Dern) performs a similar hyperspace jump, sacrificing herself and slicing through the First Order's fleet at lightspeed. Despite being a heavily divisive movie – to this day, audiences are split on "The Last Jedi" – most "Star Wars" fans applauded the scene, showcasing a hyperdrive's unique offensive capabilities. It's evident "Ahsoka" took inspiration from the film's moment, but thankfully, it came with much less destruction, as Hera, Jacen (Evan Whitten), and others could've been casualties.